The S Group Evolves From Backbone PLM To Bamboo Rose For Advanced Retail Management Capabilities

Bamboo Rose is excited to announce that The S Group , a leading global and apparel serving premium brands, will be transitioning from Backbone PLM to the Bamboo Rose Retail Management Platform. This move follows Bamboo Rose's of Backbone PLM and marks a pivotal enhancement in The S Group's operational efficiency and growth strategy.

While Backbone PLM significantly enhanced product development and tech pack creation for The S Group, the demand for greater scalability and advanced functionalities such as managing timelines, line plans, and in-depth costing capabilities prompted the exploration of Bamboo Rose's comprehensive solutions.

With Bamboo Rose, The S Group is poised to boost operational efficiency, streamline timeline management, and meet every development deadline, ensuring timely product delivery. The advanced features of Bamboo Rose will support global growth and customer onboarding, without necessitating team expansion. Enhanced reporting capabilities will offer improved visibility and control over operations, facilitating more strategic decision-making.

"We have some of the world's leading athletic brands knocking on our doors, and our collaboration with Bamboo Rose is laying the foundation for us to scale efficiently, onboard new customers, and accelerate the value we deliver. The continuous evolution of their platform, driven by both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions-like Foresight Retail's planning suite-reinforces our confidence that we've chosen the right partner to help us empower our customers' success," said Elizabeth Rogers, President and COO at The S Group.

"Our acquisition of Backbone PLM last year accelerated ongoing investments into our platform that are designed to address the constantly evolving product development-related needs for all Bamboo Rose customers," said Matt Stevens, CEO. "The S Group partnership exemplifies our commitment to providing advanced solutions for vendor collaboration, detailed reporting, and enhanced project management and we're deeply humbled to play a role in their exciting success journey."

The S Group's evolution with Bamboo Rose underscores the technology giant's strength in serving the specific needs of brands and retailers as they grow into large enterprise organizations over time. Bamboo Rose is a trusted partner for today and tomorrow, committed to empowering ongoing success in the fashion and apparel industry.

About The S Group

The S Group is a global fashion and apparel manufacturer serving premium brands. Renowned for its innovative designs and extensive customer base, they are committed to delivering high-quality products and exceptional service, The S Group continues to set industry standards and drive market trends. Learn more at the-s-group/ .

About Bamboo Rose

Bamboo Rose is a global leader in enterprise retail technology solutions spanning Planning, Product Lifecycle Management, Supplier Relationship Management, Sourcing/Costing, Order Management, Logistics, and Financing. With a focus on understanding customer challenges and delivering tailored solutions, Bamboo Rose empowers retailers and brands to achieve positive business outcomes and drive success in the ever-evolving retail landscape. In other recent news, Bamboo Rose announced advanced Supplier Relationship Management and an enterprise sourcing platform project with Walmart . Visit bamboorose or find us on LinkedIn at linkedin/company/bamboorose/ to learn more.

