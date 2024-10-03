Unlimited Access to Seoul's Five Royal Palaces: K-Royal Palaces PASS

(MENAFN- PENTA PRESS) The Korea Heritage Service's Royal Palaces and Tombs Center, in partnership with the Korea Heritage Agency, announced the pre-sale of the "K-Royal Palaces PASS." This exclusive pass grants unlimited access to Seoul’s five major palaces—Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, Deoksugung, Changgyeonggung, and Gyeonghuigung—as well as Jongmyo Shrine.



The K-Royal Palaces PASS is valid during the 2024 fall session of the K-Royal Culture Festival, running from October 9 to 13. The pass also features a built-in T-Money (transportation card) function, allowing for continued use on public transportation in Seoul even after the festival concludes.



To commemorate the tenth anniversary of the K-Royal Culture Festival, a special promotion is included with the pass, preloaded with KRW 3,000 (approximately USD 2.25). Pass holders will enjoy a 10% discount on food and beverages within the palace grounds and a 10% discount on traditional Korean meals at the restaurant "Korea House."



Additionally, the pass includes one night-time admission to Gyeongbokgung Palace during the festival (available between October 10 and 13, with one date to be selected).



The K-Royal Palaces PASS for the 2024 fall session is available for purchase through nine different vendors, including Klook, Trippose, KKDAY, Seoul Pass, HanYouMang, and Creatrip. International tourists can also buy the pass through global platforms.





