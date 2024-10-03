Ukraine's ATACMS Destroys Rare Russian Long-Range Radar

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces employed the ATACMS to destroy Russia's famed Nebo-M radar, which will allow Ukrainian defenders to effectively use Storm Shadow and SCALP-EG missiles in further missions.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"Missile units of Ukraine's successfully hit a Russian Nebo-M radar with ATACMS ballistic missiles." Its destruction significantly reduces the Russian army's ability to detect, track, and intercept aerodynamic, and ballistic targets," the statement reads.

As noted, the destruction of the Nebo-M long-range detection radar will create a favorable "air corridor" for the effective use of Storm Shadow and SCALP-EG cruise missiles.

The Nebo-M radar has been a challenging target due to its stealth features. The Russians reportedly have only 10 operating radars of this model in service, each costing over $100 million, according to estimates.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia suffered about 656,710 casualties in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and October 3, 2024, including 1,150 soldiers killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 8,893 Russian tanks (including six in the past 24 hours), 17,596 (+17) armored fighting vehicles, 18,906 (+37) artillery systems, 1,204 multiple rocket launchers, 964 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 2,613 cruise missiles. The Russian army also lost 368 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,393 (+43) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 25,750 (+58) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,330 (+12) units of specialized equipment.