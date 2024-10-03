Fourteen-Meter Artwork Brings Kuwait's Timeless Wedding Traditions To Life

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Abdullah Ahmadi.

KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Through 14-meter painting on canvas, Kuwaiti Artist Ibrahim Shukrallah captured the essence of traditional Kuwaiti weddings in a vibrant and artistic portrayal, the artwork explained the various stages of the Kuwaiti wedding.

The artwork started with the engagement, followed by the Dazza (a gift to the bride) then the marriage contract -- known as "Melcha" -- witnessed by family and friends, then the Yelwa (performative celebration for the bride) and the groom's parade "Zafah" to their new home after the wedding.

This piece is one of the largest works that explores the details of Kuwaiti weddings, offering a unique and innovative approach.

Shukrallah incorporates elements of Kuwait's environment through colors, lighting techniques and architectural features, which is a remarkable work that stands as a historical documentation. (end)

