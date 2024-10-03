(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Vouch Harnesses AI to Boost Hotel Efficiency and Revenue" data-link=" Harnesses AI to Boost Hotel Efficiency and Revenue" class="whatsapp">Shar SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 3 October 2024 - Vouch, the award-winning hotel operations management solutions provider, today announced the expansion of its product suite with innovative AI-powered features. These enhancements, designed to significantly boost operational efficiency and drive revenue growth for hotels, mark a significant step forward for the hospitality industry.







Vouch - AI for Hospitality

Fastest to Deploy, Easiest to Use

AI Rapid Set Up

As part of the expansion, Vouch's Guest Experience Platform now boasts a new rapid one-click setup, reducing platform development time from weeks to hours as AI streamlines the process by auto-populating content, eliminating the need for manual configuration.

Multi-Language AI Support

Another key enhancement is the Guest Experience Platform's multi-language AI support, which eliminates language barriers by accurately translating requests and responses in real-time. Guests can now submit requests, such as dietary preferences or requirements, in any language, while hotel staff respond seamlessly in their own guaranteeing guest needs are fully understood and met.

AI-Powered Revenue Generation

In addition to streamlining operations, Vouch's AI upselling tool helps hoteliers maximise revenue potential by taking the guesswork out of upselling. By analysing guest behaviour, Vouch AI anticipates what guests want and recommends high-performing room service pairings, upgrades, and add-ons. It even optimises item names and descriptions to boost conversions.

Maximising Productivity with AI Automation

Beyond guest interactions, Vouch has also integrated AI into its backend task management system, enabling hotels to automate routine tasks and streamline workflows for greater efficiency. From automating housekeeping tasks to managing maintenance requests, hotels can now enhance operational efficiency, freeing up staff to focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences.

Investor Confidence and Growth

To accelerate its AI development, Vouch recently closed a funding round of US$2.5 million.

Businesses today seek both efficiency and adaptability, and Vouch's AI-driven solutions deliver on both fronts. Their strategic focus on rapid deployment and minimising disruption addresses a key pain point in the hotel industry. We believe this unique approach positions Vouch as a market leader by enabling hotels to seamlessly adopt innovation, without the usual barriers of managing complex change,' said Tiang Lim Foo, Partner at Forge Ventures.

We understand that dealing with complicated tech implementations can significantly drain a hotel's time and resources. That's why we designed our solutions to be the fastest to deploy and the easiest to use in the market.' said Joseph Ling, Founder & CEO of Vouch. 'As exciting as AI is, our focus has always been on delivering tangible results, not just showcasing advanced technology but harnessing it to create meaningful improvements for our clients.'

To celebrate this milestone, Vouch is offering a free trial of its AI-powered solutions throughout October. Contact Vouch for more information.

Hashtag: #VouchAI #HotelTech #HospitalityInnovation #AIAutomation #SmartHotels #DigitalTransformation #TravelTech #HotelOperations #HospitalityTechnology

























Youtube:



@vouchtechnologies

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vouch

Vouch is a multi-award-winning provider of AI-powered hotel management solutions.

Trusted by the world's leading hotel brands, Vouch services 35,000+ rooms across 32 cities, empowering hoteliers to boost revenue, enhance guest experience, and increase operational efficiency.

Vouch