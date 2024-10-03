IDF claims Israeli jets hit targets within Lebanon

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have released a purportedly showing against Hezbollah military infrastructure in southern Lebanon. This latest bombardment, which occurred on Wednesday, aimed at various Hezbollah assets, including manpower, arms depots, observation posts, and additional facilities. The IDF indicated that the strikes were concentrated in areas surrounding the Lebanese settlements of Aitaroun, Maroun al-Ras, and Odaisseh.



In a related development, the IDF reported that approximately 40 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward the Safed area in Upper Galilee, Israel. While some of these projectiles were intercepted by Israeli air defenses, others landed in the area. The Israeli military also claimed that its air defenses successfully shot down several drones that were aimed at Western Galilee.



According to the Lebanese health ministry, the recent escalation in hostilities has resulted in over 1,000 fatalities and approximately 6,000 injuries due to Israeli strikes in Lebanon over the past several weeks. The exchanges of fire along the Israel-Lebanon border have intensified since Israel began its military operations in Gaza, which were initiated in response to a Hamas incursion last October.



On Monday, the IDF escalated its operations by launching ground raids inside Lebanon, utilizing special forces. Reports from The Times and various Middle Eastern outlets have indicated that the IDF faced significant casualties, including an unconfirmed number of fatalities, during an ambush by Hezbollah fighters near Odaisseh. As of now, the Israeli military has officially confirmed the death of one soldier in Lebanon.



This ongoing conflict reflects the broader tensions in the region, with military actions contributing to an increasingly volatile situation.

