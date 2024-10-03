Commission for Prisoners, Ex-Detainees Affairs, Palestinian Prisoners' Club sheds light on deeply concerning issue

(MENAFN) A recent collaborative report by the Commission for Prisoners and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners' Club sheds light on a deeply concerning issue: the deliberate mistreatment of wounded Palestinians during arrest operations. This report reveals a shocking increase in systematic abuse and torture faced by these individuals, who are not only detained but also subjected to harsh conditions that worsen their pre-existing injuries. The findings illustrate how Israeli forces specifically target the wounded, inflicting severe mistreatment during and throughout their time in detention.



The accounts of wounded detainees highlight a pattern of neglect regarding essential medical care, with many enduring both physical and psychological torment as their injuries become tools for further maltreatment. Eyewitness testimonies paint a grim picture, detailing instances of intentional harm inflicted on injury sites and a glaring absence of proper medical attention. One poignant example is the experience of M.Z., who described a violent raid by Israeli forces on his home last March. This assault resulted in serious injuries, including a fractured hand and broken teeth. Despite his pressing medical needs, M.Z. was taken to Ofer prison without any treatment, leading to serious infections that aggravated his condition. Now, he depends on other inmates for basic assistance, which underscores the inhumane realities faced by many injured Palestinians in custody.



The report highlights the urgent necessity for addressing these grave violations and the critical need for reform in the treatment of vulnerable detainees. The ongoing abuses must be acknowledged and confronted, as they represent a significant human rights crisis that demands immediate attention and action.

