Ratan Tata At Mumbai Hospital: Tata Sons Ex-Chairman Says 'My Age, Medical Conditions...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ratan Tata, former chairperson of the Tata Group, was recently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, Mid Day reported. Tata Sons ex-chairman on Monday said that he is currently undergoing medical check-ups, considering his age and related medical conditions. In the wee hours of Monday, he was taken to the Emergency Room of the hospital and urged the public and to refrain from spreading misinformation.

Taking to social media X (formerly Twitter), the Tata Sons ex-chairman said,“I am aware of recent rumors circulating regarding my and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions.”

The noted industrialist and philanthropist further informed that there is no cause for concern. He said, "I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media respect refrain from spreading misinformation.”

According to Mid Day report, the blood pressure of the 86-year-old entrepreneur had drastically fallen. In the wake of deteriorating health condition, he was promptly rushed to the ICU. He is undergoing treatment under the care of cardiologist Dr Sharukh Aspi Golwalla and a team of intensivists.

The great-grandson of Jamsetji Tata and founder of Tata Group, Ratan Tata , was born on December 28 in the year 1937 in the financial capital of India, Mumbai. He served as the chairman of the conglomerate from 1990 till 2012. From October 2016 till February 2017, he also served as the interim chairman. Notably, Ratan Tata continues to oversee the group's charitable trusts. Takeover of Jaguar Land Rover in 2008 marked a watershed moment in the Tata Group's history.

Indian government recognised his contributions to the industry and society and awarded him with Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008, both of which are among India's highest civilian awards.