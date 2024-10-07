Jordan's general index of stock price drops by 0.21 percent

(MENAFN) The general of stock prices in Jordan experienced a slight decline, closing yesterday at 2367.92 points, which represents a decrease of 0.21 percent. The trading session saw a total trading volume of approximately 2.5 million dinars, with around 2.0 million shares exchanged through 1,441 contracts.



When comparing the closing prices of the 85 companies that were traded, 22 companies recorded an increase in their share prices, while 35 companies saw a decrease. This indicates a mixed performance across the market, reflecting various factors influencing individual company valuations.



Examining sector performance, the industrial sector index dropped by 0.50 percent, the financial sector index decreased by 0.17 percent, and the services sector index fell by 0.09 percent. Meanwhile, certain sub-sectors performed better, with indexes for pharmaceutical and medical industries, educational services, real estate, insurance, and transportation showing increases of 0.66 percent, 0.38 percent, 0.23 percent, 0.17 percent, and 0.05 percent, respectively.



In terms of companies with notable gains, Al-Mubadala for Transport and Investment led with an increase of 5.26 percent, followed by Jordan Commercial Bank and Jordan Decapolis for Properties, both rising by 4.17 percent. Ram for Financial Brokerage and Al-Sheraa for Real Estate Development and Investments each saw an increase of 3.03 percent in their share prices, reflecting strong market interest in these firms.

