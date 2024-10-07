Bengal News: At Least 5 Dead In Birbhum Coal Mine Explosion
Date
10/7/2024 5:00:19 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) At least 5 killed in an explosion in a coal mine in WB's Birbhum district
MENAFN07102024007365015876ID1108752230
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.