Navratri 2024: Colours From Day 5 To 9 And Their Significance In Celebrating Goddess Durga

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The nine-day Sharad, or Shardiya Navratri dedicated to worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga, is an important Hindu festival observed across India. It is observed in the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin during Sharad Ritu, which corresponds to September to October per the Gregorian calendar.

All days of Navratri are associated with a specific colour corresponding to each day that holds symbolic meaning. Let's look at the colours associated with the most auspicious days of Navratri.

| Today Navratri Devi: How is Maa Skandamata worshipped? Significance & legends Day 5: October 7

Goddess: Maa Skandamata

Navratri Colour: White

White is a symbol of peace and purity and is associated with this day. The mother of Lord Kartikeya, Goddess Skandamata, who represents maternal love, nurturing, and tranquillity, is worshipped on this day.

Take note of the following timings of the fifth day of Navratri, according to Drik Panchang:

| Navratri 2024: 2Pandal collapses during Jagran in Punjab's Ludhiana; 2 dead

Navratri 2024 Day 5: Puja timings and vidhi

Brahma Muhurat: 04:40 AM to 05:29 AM

Pratah Sandhya: 05:04 AM to 06:18 AM

Abhiji Muhurat: 11:46 AM to 12:33 PM

Vijaya Muhurat: 02:06 PM to 02:53 PM

Godhuli Muhurat: 06:01 PM to 06:25 PM

| SC lawyers protest against canteen for providing only Navratri menu Day 6: October 8

Goddess: Maa Katyayani

Navratri Colour: Red

Red is a symbol of power and passion, which is associated with day six of Shardiya Navratri. Goddess Katyayani is worshipped on this day. The fierce form of Durga, Goddess Katyayani signifies strength and courage.

Day 7: October 9

Goddess: Maa Kalaratri

Navratri Colour: Royal Blue

Royal blue is a symbol of royalty, elegance, and wealth and it is associated with day seven of Shardiya Navratri. Goddess Kalaratri, who is considered to be the destroyer of darkness and ignorance, is worshipped on this day. She embodies power and protection.