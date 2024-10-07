Jordan’s industrial sector's use of natural gas remains "almost non-existent"

(MENAFN) In Jordan, the industrial sector's use of natural remains "almost non-existent," yet there is a pressing demand among industrialists for its large-scale adoption in local industries. Experts highlight the necessity of this shift, given the rising costs associated with heavy and diesel, which are significantly straining the sector's capabilities. Studies show that switching to can reduce expenses by 35 percent compared to diesel and by 50 percent when compared to heavy fuel. While implementing natural gas in local industries will take time due to inadequate infrastructure, experts stress the need to initiate this transition as soon as possible.



Recently, Dr. Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, launched the first project of its kind in the Kingdom to provide electricity to the National Chlorine Company’s factory in Muwaqqar. This project utilizes compressed natural gas sourced from the Risha field of the National Petroleum Company. The natural gas is delivered to the factory site via trucks, with a capacity of up to 3 million cubic feet per day.



This initiative aligns with the National Petroleum Company's strategy to enhance the Risha field's development. Eng. Mohammad Khasawneh, the Director General of the company, confirmed that they have begun supplying the first batches of natural gas to the industrial sector, specifically for the Jordan Chlorine Company, through the Jordan Gas Company. This marks the first instance of gas distribution from the Risha field, with deliveries ranging from 3 to 4 million cubic feet per day.



As the industrial sector gradually shifts towards using natural gas as a substitute for traditional fuels, the volume of supplied gas is expected to increase in tandem with the rising number of factories adopting this cleaner energy source. The initiative reflects a broader effort to enhance energy efficiency in Jordan’s industries while reducing reliance on more expensive fuel options.

