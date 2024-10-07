Singham Again Trailer: Rohit Shetty's Action Movie Is Back Check Fans' Reaction, 'Blockbuster Loading'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The wait is over! Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' trailer has just been released, and fans are in love with it.



With a 4 minute 45 seconds long trailer, Singham Again has broken the record of the longest trailer in the history of Hindi Cinema.

The third part of the super-hit 'Singham' franchise has an extraordinary ensemble of Bollywood's finest stars, with Ajay Devgn , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. It also features Arjun Kapoor as an antagonist.

| Deepika Padukone joins Rohit Shetty's cop universe, 'Singham Again' Watch Singham Again trailer:

The trailer has been carefully crafted to bring together the action, heroism, and larger-than-life moments of the film.

Bollywood Hungama, citing a trade source, said Shetty has gone ahead to package the trailer like Avengers, giving everyone a screentime but all for one man - Bajirao Singham.

“With a star cast like this, a long trailer is needed and that's exactly what Rohit Shetty is serving,” they added.

Here's how the netizens reacted to Singham Again's trailer:

Netizens hailed Singham 3's trailer and deemed it to be a“Blockbuster”



“Blockbuster loading,” user said. Another added,“BLOCKBUSTER bhai. 5min ka trailer but lagta nhi itna lamba.”

“Baap Re Kya Trailer hai. Singham Ajay Sir is Back. Waiting for Salman Bhai Ka Cameo With Singham. (Wow, what a trailer. Singham Ajay Sir is Back. Waiting for Salman Khan's cameo with Singham),” one user commented.



“Superb movie,” added another.



Several users complained that the trailer is so long that it seems like a complete movie in itself.