The Crypto Market Is Still Falling, But Bitcoin Has Already Stabilised
Date
10/3/2024 4:12:06 AM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
The crypto market lost another 1.44% of its capitalisation in 24 hours to $2.13 trillion. The pressure is due to the ongoing wave of dollar gains and declines in risk assets due to the medium-term impact of the Middle East conflict and short-term profit-taking ahead of the US jobs report. The Sentiment index returned to fear territory, falling to 37, a two-week low.
