Reju Opens Regeneration Hub Zero, Its First Textile To Textile Hub, In Frankfurt, Germany

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PARIS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

RejuTM,

the progressive textile to textile regeneration company has opened its first operating unit - Regeneration Hub Zero - in Frankfurt Germany.

This is Reju's first major milestone after being incorporated just 12 months ago in Paris, France. The Hub was built in record time and is expected to begin deliveries in 2025.

Continue Reading

Owned by Technip Energies, a world-leading engineering and technology company, Reju is using technology invented by IBM research. Reju is creating a new circular system and infrastructure for recovering, regenerating and recirculating textile waste - at scale - starting with polyester.

The combination of expertise from the team Reju has recruited, and proficiency of Technip Energies will enable Reju to expand at an unprecedented speed and scale.

Reju will guarantee textile-to-textile traceability from textile waste that would otherwise be buried, burnt or dumped.

The end product - Reju Polyester - has a 50% lower carbon footprint than virgin polyester.

Reju is committed to bringing a product to market that is demonstrably cleaner and can be regenerated infinitely.

To enable this new structure, Reju is joining with upstream partners to recover, collect and sort textiles, creating a circular textile system that does not yet exist.

"We're starting with the most urgent problem in textile waste - polyester," said Patrik Frisk, CEO of Reju. "The world produces 92 million tons of textile waste each year, yet less than 1% is recycled. It is a system that extracts finite resources creating textile waste with no responsibility for end-of-life. Reju is going to change that by unlocking a new system through critical partnerships around the world. We will build infrastructure, scale technology, comply with regulation and, in the end, help the textile industry evolve and enable a change in behavior. Our Regeneration Hub Zero in Frankfurt is a significant milestone, showcasing how this advanced technology addresses the global textile waste problem."

Frisk, an industry veteran and former CEO of Under Armour Inc., CEO of Aldo Group and Executive of VF Corp. leads with Alain Poincheval COO of Reju and a 35-year Executive of Technip Energies.

"Technip Energies brings over 65 years of engineering experience.

We are present in 34 countries,"

said Alain Poincheval. "It has proven its expertise in accelerating climate solutions, combining engineering and construction capabilities with technological know-how as it drives towards a less carbon-reliant economy of tomorrow'.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading engineering and technology company committed to accelerating the energy transition. The company operates in over 34 countries and is a global leader in sustainable chemistry, hydrogen solutions, and CO2 management. For more information, visit .

About Reju

Reju is a materials regeneration company focused on creating innovative solutions for recycling polyester textiles and PET waste. With propriety technology, Reju aims to establish a circular ecosystem for textile recycling to reduce global plastic found in textiles.

SOURCE Reju

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED