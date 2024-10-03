Zulal Wellness Resort Launches Therapeutic Cleanse Retreat To Promote Optimum Gut Health

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Set amidst the spectacular surroundings of the Middle East's largest and first full immersion wellness destination, Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som's Therapeutic Cleanse Retreat is a collection of tailored experiences designed to boost gut and colon health.

With growing awareness of the connection between gut and overall wellness, recognising the signs of an unhealthy gut and taking proactive steps to improve it is more important than ever. From common symptoms like upset stomachs, food intolerances and constant fatigue to the influence of gut health on mental wellbeing, like the production of dopamine and serotonin, the gut plays a significant role in overall health.

At Zulal Wellness Resort, we believe that the brain and the gut are intimately connected both physically and biochemically. This connection affects our digestion, mood and the way we think: stomach or intestinal distress is one of the most common symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression.

We have therefore implemented a Gut Healing retreat which consists of three steps: cleansing, healing and repair.

We start with gut cleansing to remove waste and toxins from the colon and body, allowing the digestive system tract to rest and restart. Cleansing the gut can help improve our overall health by boosting energy levels and mental health, enhancing the immune system, and managing weight.

The second step is to re-establish the connection between the gut and the brain, acting on the mind. The gut is the foundation of a healthy body and mind – what we eat can not only impact our long-term health but can also affect our energy levels and mood. Known as the food-mood connection, studies show that certain nutrients may be able to help reduce stress and boost mood.

To finish, we focus on gut repair by creating a personalised anti-inflammatory plan to take home and provide tips on implementing a healthy lifestyle to restore and maintain gut health.

By embracing natural gut boosters, making mindful dietary changes and prioritising emotional wellbeing, individuals can lead a longer, healthier and more vibrant lives that are more joyful and fulfilling. The Therapeutic Cleanse Retreat is designed by Zulal Wellness Resort's experts to kick starts a dietary transformation, combining daily detox meals with relaxing gut enhancing treatments and various in-depth wellness consultations. An holistic journey tailored to nurture the unique gut health and overall wellbeing of guests, each stay begins with a personalised Health & Wellness Consultation where resort professionals discuss health goals to map out a bespoke itinerary of treatments and activities.

The retreat aims to rejuvenate the digestive system through an integrated approach of wellness therapies and detox meals rooted in Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM), crafted from organic, whole foods that prioritise natural ingredients.

Every aspect of the stay is designed to cleanse and nourish, and guests are immersed in daily spa experiences that have been carefully curated to support sustainable weight loss and heightened energy levels. Advanced health assessments like physical analysis and VISIA Facial Imaging Skin Analysis provide valuable insights into posture, body composition and skin health, complemented treatments and access to extensive wellness centre facilities like the hydrothermal areas, saunas, steam rooms and Himalayan salt rooms.

With the option to customize each day with additional treatments like invigorating massages, holistic classes and a wide range of fitness and leisure activities, the Therapeutic Cleanse Retreat ranges from three to 14-nights and presents the ideal opportunity to rediscover health, balance and vitality in Qatar.

