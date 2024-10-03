Foundation Stone Was Laid For Lithuanian Dominari Company's Furniture Cluster In Jabrayil District
Date
10/3/2024 7:09:49 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First
Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ground-breaking ceremony of a
furniture cluster owned by Lithuania's Dominari company in the
"Araz Valley Economic Zone" industrial park in Jabrayil district,
Azernews reports.
