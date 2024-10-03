EU Releases 30 Mln Euros In Urgent Humanitarian Aid For Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The European Commission announced Thursday a further 30 million euros (USD 33 million) in urgent humanitarian aid to help those most in need in Lebanon.

This new emergency aid package will provide "urgent food assistance, shelter and care" amongst other essential support, it said in a press release.

This comes in addition to the 10 million euros (USD 11 million) already announced on 29 September and brings total EU humanitarian assistance to the country to over 104 million euros (USD 114 million) this year, it said.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said in a press release today: "I am extremely concerned by the constant escalation of tensions in the Middle East. All parties must do their utmost to protect the lives of innocent civilians."

She added that the EU is stepping up its humanitarian aid to the people of Lebanon, underlining that the new funding will ensure "civilians receive much needed assistance during this very difficult time.

The EU Commission President renewed the European Unionآ's call for a ceasefire across the border with Lebanon and in Gaza.

People in Lebanon, including refugees, were already experiencing high levels of poverty and food insecurity while having limited access to services. Nearly two million Lebanese and Syrian refugees are estimated to be food insecure. This number is expected to rise further.

Since 2011, the EU allocated over 971 million euros in humanitarian aid to respond to the urgent needs of the population, both Lebanese and refugees. (end)

