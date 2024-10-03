Indonesia elevates alert level to III as Mount Merapi erupts

(MENAFN) As of Thursday, Indonesia has elevated its alert level to Level III in response to the recent eruption of Mount Merapi, which is known as the country’s most active volcano. This decision comes after the volcano has already produced 21 significant lava flows, raising concerns about the safety of nearby communities on the densely populated island of Java. The Jakarta Globe reported that the increased volcanic activity poses a considerable risk, necessitating close monitoring and precautions for the residents living in proximity to the volcano.



Agus Budi Santoso, the head of the Center for Research and Development of Geological Disaster Technology, provided further insight into the situation, noting that the lava flow could extend up to 1,500 meters (approximately 4,921 feet) from the volcano. The potential for such extensive lava movement underscores the urgency of the alert level upgrade and the need for residents to be prepared for possible evacuations if conditions worsen.



Additionally, Santoso highlighted that seismic data has recorded 40 instances of cluster earthquakes in the area, indicating heightened geological activity that could precede further eruptions. This information is crucial for authorities and residents alike, as it helps to assess the likelihood of future volcanic events and the necessary response measures.



In light of the current situation, local authorities are advising residents to remain vigilant and avoid the designated exclusion zone, particularly in river valleys where lava flows are more likely to occur. The recommendation to steer clear of these areas is a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety of communities that could be affected by the volcano's eruptions and associated hazards.

MENAFN03102024000045015839ID1108743203