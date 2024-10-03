Death Toll In Naga Villagers Clash In Manipur Rises To 4, Operations On Recover Looted Weapons

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Oct 3 (IANS) With one more civilian succumbing to his injuries on Thursday, the death toll in clashes and gunfight between the residents of two Naga villages in Manipur's Ukhrul district, rose to four, officials said.

A official said that civilian Y.R Pamzeijo, who sustained bullet injuries in Wednesday's clashes, succumbed to his injuries at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal.

The official said that residents of the Hunphun and Hungpung villages participated in the 'Swachhata Abhiyan' (cleanliness drive), organised by Thawaijao Hungpung Young Students' Organisation (THYSO), on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti but suddenly engaged in clashes over the disputed boundary of their villages.

During the clashes, some youths started firing from their guns, killing two villagers and a Manipur Rifles jawan on the spot. The deceased were identified as Reileiwung Hongray and Silas Zingkhai from Hunphun village, and Worrinmi Thumra, the Manipur Rifles jawan.

Over 30 people, injured in the clashes and the firing, are now under medical treatment in various hospitals.

Soon after the clashes, a mob stormed the Ukhrul police station and looted a large cache of arms and ammunition from the police station.

The police official said they are yet to get the details on the missing arms and ammunition. However, local media, quoting official sources, said the mob managed to decamp with 21 weapons and a large quantity of various types of ammunition. The looted arms include eight 9 mm pistols, six INSAS rifles, three AK-47 rifles, two 9mm carbines, and one SLR and Sten gun each. The mob looted over 980 rounds of various types of ammunition along with sophisticated weapons, the media report said.

A huge contingent of security forces led by senior police officials have been camping in the tension-ridden areas, while search operations are on to recover the looted arms and ammunition.

Manipur Police on Wednesday night sounded a high alert and asked all the 16 district police chiefs to remain vigilant given the prevailing law and order situations.

Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, L. Kailun, in an urgent message, said: "Proper security for arms and ammunition must be ensured. All officers, police stations, outposts, and Naka points should remain on the highest alert."

The state government temporarily suspended the mobile Internet services in the entire district, where the Tangkhul Nagas comprise the majority, and has a border with Nagaland as well as Myanmar.

Apprehending further trouble, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dinringam Kamei imposed prohibitory orders for an indefinite period under Section 163 BNSS, restricting among others the movement of people outside their residences.

Earlier this week, four houses were attacked and damaged in one of the villages, leading to a flaring up of tension. Three Naga legislators -- Transport Minister Khashim Vashum, and MLAs Ram Muivah, who is also a retired IAS officer, and Leishiyo Keishing -- made a joint appeal to the people to maintain peace and unity.