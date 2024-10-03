Kuwait Amir's Rep. Meets Thai PM In Doha

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad on Thursday met Thai Prime Paetongtarn Shinawatra on the sidelines of the third summit of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), held in Doha on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed Kuwait-Thai relations, ways of developing them to serve the interests of both countries and their friendly peoples and the latest regional and international developments.

Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya and the accompanying delegation of His Highness the Amir's representative were present at the meeting. (end)

