Prime Minister Meets Thailand's Prime Minister
Date
10/3/2024 8:02:19 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met on Thursday with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand HE Paetongtarn Shinawatra, on the sidelines of the 3rd Asian Cooperation Dialogue Summit (ACD), held in Doha.
During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, especially in investment and education. In addition, they discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest.
