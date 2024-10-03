عربي


Amir Meets Director General Of International Monetary Fund

10/3/2024 7:17:08 AM

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met HE Kristalina Georgieva, Director General of the International Monetary Fund, on the sidelines of the 3rd summit of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue at the Ritz Carlton Hotel - Doha.

During the meeting, the cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the International Monetary Fund and ways to develop and enhance them were reviewed, in addition to discussing a number of topics on the summit's agenda.

