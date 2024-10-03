Amir Meets Director General Of International Monetary Fund
Date
10/3/2024 7:17:08 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met HE Kristalina Georgieva, Director General of the International Monetary Fund, on the sidelines of the 3rd summit of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue at the Ritz Carlton Hotel - Doha.
During the meeting, the cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the International Monetary Fund and ways to develop and enhance them were reviewed, in addition to discussing a number of topics on the summit's agenda.
MENAFN03102024000063011010ID1108743071
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.