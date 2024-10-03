Roundup: G7 Leaders Call For Middle East De-Escalation, Highlighting Diplomatic Solutions

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ROME, Oct 3 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Group of Seven (G7) leaders, yesterday, called for de-escalation in the Middle East, emphasising the possibility of a to the crisis.

Their statement followed an emergency meeting chaired by Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, with Italy holding the G7 presidency.

Expressing“strong concern” over recent escalations, the G7 stressed that, a region-wide conflict is not in anyone's interest and reaffirmed that“a diplomatic solution is still possible.”

The G7 nations, namely, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan, convened to assess the Middle East situation, just a day after Israel launched a military campaign in southern Lebanon.

The group agreed to work together to reduce tensions, advocating for the implementation of UN Resolution 2735 in Gaza, and Resolution 1701 for stabilising the Israeli-Lebanese border.

Also yesterday, Italy's defence minister, Guido Crosetto, reiterated Italy's commitment to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeeping mission, while also preparing for the evacuation of Italian citizens, if necessary.

“Evacuation plans have been updated and tested, and are ready to be carried out, in case this will prove necessary,” he said.

UNIFIL, stationed in southern Lebanon near the Israeli border, includes about 10,000 personnel from 48 countries, with Italy contributing 1,068 troops, second only to Indonesia.

Italy's PM, Meloni's office, yesterday urged the UN Security Council to consider strengthening UNIFIL's mandate, to enhance security along the Israel-Lebanon border.– NNN-XINHUA

