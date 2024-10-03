Side Event Held Within Framework Of OSCE Regarding West Azerbaijan In Poland
Date
10/3/2024 1:08:37 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nadima Rahimli, representative of the "For the Social Welfare of
Citizens" Public Union, and Fuad Karimli, representative of the
Economic and Social Development Center, held a side event within
the framework of the 2024 OSCE Warsaw Human Dimension conference in
Poland, Azernews reports.
The side event was dedicated to the topic "Climate changes and
the health of refugees" and discussed the situation of refugees and
internally displaced people worldwide, and the social and economic
effects of climate changes on their lives. The problems faced by
IDPs in the world, especially the importance of restoring the right
of the people deported from Western Azerbaijan to return to their
ancestral lands, were widely discussed. It was reported that some
of the forcibly deported Azerbaijanis from Armenia could not adapt
to the new climate during migration and lost their lives.
The side event was held with the support of the State Support
Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations.
Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Poland Nargiz Gurbanova, Ambassador
to the Republic of Austria Rovshan Sadigbeyli, Executive Director
of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations
Aygun Aliyeva, and employees of the agency took part in the
meeting. Civil society representatives from countries such as
Malta, Austria, Poland, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Sudan, Ukraine,
Hungary, Georgia, and Turkiye expressed their opinions in the
discussions that took place after the presentation.
Within the framework of the side event, the steps taken by
Azerbaijan in the fight against climate change were highly
appreciated, and the expectations from COP29 and the importance of
inclusion were emphasized.
MENAFN03102024000195011045ID1108741823
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.