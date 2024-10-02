Top News: KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Listing, Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Farmers' Rail Roko Protest, More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top news on October 3: In today's top news, we have KRN Heat Exchanger listing date, ICC Women's T20 2024, unions' rail roko protest, Apple Diwali sale and more. Check details here:

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO listing date today

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO GMP on Thursday, October 3 signal a strong debut on stock exchanges. Analysts also expect multibagger listing gains for KRN Heat Exchanger IPO investors. Read full story here

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 launch

The 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup , the ninth edITIon of the tournament, will be held from October 3 to October 20, 2024, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The ninth edition of the tournament features 10 teams battling it out in 23 matches across two venues in United Arab Emirates.

Apple festive offers to be revealed on October 3

Tech giant Apple has officially revealed the date for its much-anticipated Diwali sale, set to begin on October 3, 2024. The festive sale is expected to feature exclusive deals and discounts across a range of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more, sparking excitement among fans and consumers in India. Read more here

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi to meet investors

In the run-up to the state's flagship business summit, the Odisha government is all set to organise a meeting of ambassadors of various countries and an interactive session with them in New Delhi on Thursday ahead of the Make in Odisha Conclave. The event will be attended by ambassadors of various countries, high commissioners, consul generals, trade commissioners, and senior diplomats from across the globe.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Wednesday that on January 28th-29, 2025, the 'Make in Odisha' conclave will be held. "Giving priority to the food processing, IT, chemicals and petrochemicals sectors, investments will be encouraged. We aim to get ₹5 lakh crores worth of investment in the state in the next 5 years," the Odisha CM added.

Centralised portal for govt's internship scheme may launch

The central government is expected to launch a centralised portal on October 3, enabling companies to invite applications under the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme, sources told Business Standard. The report added that aspiring interns can begin applying on October 12.

Meanwhile, sources told the Indian Express that candidates having studied from IIT, IIM, IISER or having CA, CMA among others as a qualification won't be eligible for the scheme. "Youth from ITI and Kaushal Kendra will be eligible to apply," sources said.

BJP to release Jharkhand Assembly Elections manifesto

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the BJP would start releasing the key points of its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand from October 3.

"We will start releasing the key points of our manifesto from October 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his address at the concluding rally of the BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Hazaribag on October 2," he told reporters on. Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly are due later this year, and the dates are expected to be announced next month.

Election Campaigning for the 15th Haryana Legislative Assembly Elections-2024 is scheduled to come to an end at 6 PM on October 3. After 6 PM, no political party or candidate will be allowed to hold public meetings or rallies, per the Election Commission's guidelines.

Bajaj Steel Industries will hold its board meet on Thursday, October 3, 2024, according to the filing. As per data available on the BSE, this will be the first instance of the company issuing bonus shares to its shareholders.

Ford is gearing up to unveil the all-new 2025 Expedition SUV on October 3, 2024. A teaser has already been released, showcasing some exciting design changes and features that will be part of this latest model.

Karnataka's minorities, backward class body to hold

The National Ahinda Organisation, a non-political social movement that aims to ensure social justice for Karnataka's minorities and backward classes, has decided to hold a march in support of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on October 3.

Farm unions called for roko protest

Farm unions called for a two-hour rail roko protest on October 3, the third anniversary of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, where eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed in 2021 during a protest against now repealed three farm laws.

Meanwhile, news agencies PTI reported that farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh decided to hold a 'rail roko' protest on October 3 in the country in support of their demands.

Farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha held a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Pipli earlier in September and asked people to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Haryana assembly polls. The two farmer groups have also been spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for a minimum support price for crops.

Kolkata: Counselling of Asst teachers to start

The counseling process for the recruitment of Assistant Teachers in West Bengal will begin on October 3, 2024. The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) will be conducting the counseling for the upper primary level in state government-aided and sponsored schools

New Kia EV9 to launch in India

Kia Motors will launch its electric SUV, the EV9, in India on October 3, 2024. The SUV features a robust design, spacious interior, powerful drivetrains, advanced safety tech, and fast-charging capabilities.