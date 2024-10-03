UN Deputy Secretary-General To Visit Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) Amina Mohammed will be embarking on a visit to Azerbaijan next week for climate talks ahead of COP29 in Baku.

Azernews reports that Stefan Dujarric, the spokesman of the UN Secretary-General, said this in a statement.

The press secretary noted that Amina Mohammed will participate in the pre-COP event to be held in Baku on October 10-11 before the COP29 conference.

"As part of her visit to Azerbaijan, the Deputy Secretary General will hold meetings with the state and officials of Azerbaijan and members of the delegations of member states within the framework of COP29 in Baku. COP29 preparations and various topics will be discussed at the meetings. A. Mohammed will return to New York on October 11," said the spokesman at a daily briefing.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan will host a PreCOP event on October 10-11. COP29 will be held in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000-80,000 foreign guests.