UN Deputy Secretary-General To Visit Azerbaijan
Date
10/3/2024 12:11:50 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) Amina
Mohammed will be embarking on a visit to Azerbaijan next week for
climate talks ahead of COP29 in Baku.
Azernews reports that Stefan Dujarric, the
spokesman of the UN Secretary-General, said this in a
statement.
The press secretary noted that Amina Mohammed will participate
in the pre-COP event to be held in Baku on October 10-11 before the
COP29 conference.
"As part of her visit to Azerbaijan, the Deputy Secretary
General will hold meetings with the state and government officials
of Azerbaijan and members of the delegations of member states
within the framework of COP29 in Baku. COP29 preparations and
various topics will be discussed at the meetings. A. Mohammed will
return to New York on October 11," said the spokesman at a daily
briefing.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan will host a PreCOP event on October 10-11.
COP29 will be held in November this year. The decision was made at
the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last
year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the
world, will host about 70,000-80,000 foreign guests.
