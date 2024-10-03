All the dogs didn't bark

David P. Goldman highlights the lack of significant reaction to Iran's missile barrage on Israel, with oil prices and volatility barely moving. Gold's steady rise continues to be closely linked to US TIPS yields and central diversification away from US dollar reserves.

