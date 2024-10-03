Israel Launches Airstrike In Central Beirut: Local Media

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Oct 3 (NNN-NNA) – Israel launched, last night, an targeting the Authority Centre, affiliated with Hezbollah, in al-Bachoura area, central Beirut, causing a massive fire to break out, al-Jadeed local TV reported.

TV footage showed heavy black smoke rising from the building.

The airstrike also caused significant damage to nearby houses and parked vehicles.

Ambulances and civil defence teams rushed to the area for rescue operation.

Shortly before the strike in central Beirut, Israel launched three strong on the Haret Hreik area, in Beirut's southern suburbs, causing massive fires to break out, the TV channel reported.

The Israeli Zionist military confirmed the attack, stating, it conducted a“precise strike in the Lebanese capital.”– NNN-NNA