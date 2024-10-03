Russian Strike On Kharkiv: Zelensky Calls On World Leaders To Be Decisive

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated following a Russian glide bomb attack on Kharkiv on October 2 that Ukraine should receive the necessary and, most importantly, sufficient aid from its partners so that such strikes could stop.

The head of state said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Kharkiv, Saltivka -- an ordinary residential building hit by a Russian bomb. The rescue operation is ongoing, as they are searching for anyone who may have been affected. So far, eight people are known to be injured," he said.

Zelensky said that everyone would be provided with the necessary assistance.

According to him, for such Russian strikes to stop, Ukraine must receive the required and, above all, sufficient support from the world, from partners.

"Every leader knows exactly what needs to be done. It is important to be decisive," Zelensky said.

Late on October 2, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, one of them hitting a residential building.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine