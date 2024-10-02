Samantha Condemns K Surekha's Remarks Linking KTR To Her Divorce From Naga Chaitanya: Could You Please Keep My Name Out
10/2/2024 10:19:21 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has strongly condemned Telangana congress Minister Konda Surekha's remarks linking Bharat Rashtra Samiti chief KT Rama Rao to her separation with Naga Chaitanya. In her long post on social media, she said that her divorce was a“personal matter.”
