Samantha Condemns K Surekha's Remarks Linking KTR To Her Divorce From Naga Chaitanya: Could You Please Keep My Name Out

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Samantha Ruth Prabhu has strongly condemned Telangana Konda Surekha's remarks linking Bharat Rashtra Samiti chief KT Rama Rao to her separation with Naga Chaitanya. In her long post on social media, she said that her divorce was a“personal matter.”

