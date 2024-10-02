Political Insight Key To Nasrallah's Success, Says Aga Ruhullah Mehdi

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Member of Parliament and Senior National leader, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi paid rich tributes to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Wednesday.

Addressing Majlis e Tahreem, Sayyed-e-Moqavimat Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah organized by the Majlise Ulama-e-Imamia at Imamia Park at Zadibal Mehdi spoke in depth on the life and legacy of Nasrallah and the essence of political wisdom in leadership, particularly in the context of the Muslim world.

In his address, Ruhullah emphasized that martyrdom is not the goal for a believer but a divine reward for those who walk the path of truth throughout their lives.“Martyrdom is a gift from Allah. It is a prize given to someone who has done something truly special, while many may seek the honor of martyrdom, it is only through the practice of Godly principles that earns this reward,” Mehdi said.

Citing the Quran, Mehdi reflected on the formation of Hezbollah, explaining that when certain divine principles are followed in letter and spirit, they give rise to a group like Hezbollah.“Without practicing the teachings of the Quran, we cannot claim to be the Party of God, or Hezbollah,” he remarked, urging believers to live by these principles every day.

Ruhullah spoke extensively about Hassan Nasrallah's journey, acknowledging the Hezbollah leader's rise to prominence after the martyrdom of Syed Abbas Mousavi in Lebanon. Describing Nasrallah's ascension, Ruhullah said,“At just 32 years old, Nasrallah took charge in a Lebanon marred by problems of all sorts. Despite these challenges, he led Hezbollah to heights previously unseen.” Mehdi credited Nasrallah's political wisdom for Hezbollah's success, emphasizing that such insight has been scarce in the Muslim Ummah since the inception of Islam.

Drawing a historical comparison, Ruhullah invoked the era of Imam Ali (a.s.), stating that while some figures like Abu Musa Ashari may have apparently excelled in prayer and supplication, they lacked political insight.

“History shows us that Abu Musa Ashari left Imam Ali alone during a critical time, while a companion like Maalik-e-shtar stood by the Imam during the most difficult moments. Maalik e Ashtar had political wisdom, something that Abu Musa Ashari did not possess. Similarly, it was Nasrallah's political wisdom that made him stand apart.”

Ruhullah further referenced the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei, noting his emphasis on the importance of political wisdom.“We need to have political wisdom,” Ruhullah quoted Khamenei, linking the Hezbollah leader's successes to this quality.“That is what Hassan Nasrallah had in abundance.”

Hezbollah's transformation under Nasrallah's leadership was another key theme in Ruhullah's address. Over the course of a decade, Nasrallah was able to consolidate Hezbollah's strength to the point where it became“a state within a state.” Ruhullah praised Nasrallah's ability to turn Hezbollah from a group established to defend community interests into the strongest political party in Lebanon, a feat accomplished in a country governed by non-Islamic principles.



According to Ruhullah, Hezbollah, under Nasrallah's leadership, stood as a formidable force and achieved what many believed to be impossible – the defeat of Israel in the 2006 war,” Ruhullah said. He went on to state,“Nasrallah's leadership was so effective because people like him are owned by Allah. His support came from all quarters, which is why Hezbollah was able to achieve such historic victories.”

In concluding his tribute, Ruhullah underscored the significance of Hassan Nasrallah's contributions not only to Lebanon but to the wider Muslim world.

“Hassan Nasrallah is a symbol of political wisdom, strength, and resistance. He is a shining example of what can be achieved when divine principles are practiced with conviction and insight,” Mehdi said.

Nasrallah achieved all these achievements in a non-muslim country while practicing Islamic principles.

“Nasrallah showed us that we cannot afford to stay away from the political arena which determines our fate.”