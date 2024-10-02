Golftini Launches Breast Cancer Awareness Capsule Collection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Golftini continues their unwavering commitment to breast cancer advocacy and support.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Golftini's Breast Cancer Awareness Capsule Collection is a fresh and vibrant tribute to those who have fought, are fighting, and continue to support the cause. The collection features stylish, functional, and high-quality pieces designed for the modern golfer. They suit individuals who want to make a statement both in their choices and support for a positive cause.The collection includes the Navy Butterfly Crewneck Sweater , a cozy yet chic addition to any wardrobe. It also features a hot pink butterfly emblem on the chest as a nod to breast cancer awareness.The Fighter Skort, available in two lengths, is a luxurious navy and pink ruffle skort that symbolizes the fight against breast cancer with every swing. With its geometric design, breathable fabric, and a touch of pink grosgrain ribbon on the back pocket, this skort allows you to play your best while honoring those in the fight.Golftini's Hot Pink Stretch Ankle Pant brings both style and functionality to the forefront. The lightweight, water-repellent fabric and comfortable elastic waistband offer a flattering fit while ensuring you're ready for whatever elements the course may bring. A touch of pink side piping detail rounds out the piece, adding a subtle, yet powerful, nod to the cause. The goal is to also empower women to look good, feel good, and support a cause that resonates deeply.Additionally, this year marks the first time Golftini is introducing men's apparel into the fight with the Men's Slate Martini Crewneck Sweater. With a light pink martini logo subtly placed on the left sleeve, the sweater is an invitation for men to stand together in the battle against breast cancer.Golftini has always placed an emphasis on giving back, and with every purchase from the Breast Cancer Awareness Capsule Collection, a portion of the proceeds will be donated directly to breast cancer research, advocacy, and patient support.Golftini believes that even the smallest action can make a huge impact. With every garment sold, they take one step closer to a world without breast cancer. The golf apparel company encourages all women to get screened and take the necessary steps to protect their health.For more information on the collection or to inquire about fundraising opportunities, please email Golftini at ....About GolftiniThe fight against breast cancer is a deeply personal one for owner and designer Susan Hess. Losing her mother, Joanne, to the disease at the young age of 14, Susan has made it her life's mission to honor her mother's memory through her brand. Over the years, she has actively participated in walks, fundraisers, and community efforts aimed at making a meaningful difference in the fight against breast cancer. Golftini has proudly supported various breast cancer foundations since 2005, including the American Cancer Society and Pink Aid.Contact Information:346 N Justine St, Suite 506Chicago, IL 60607Phone: 800-930-4377 or 908-654-0252Email: ...Website:

