Smartsites Rises To No. 105 On NJBIZ's 2024 Top 250 Privately Held Companies List

The digital marketing agency announced that it has achieved a ranking of #105 on the NJBIZ 2024 Top 250 Privately Held Companies list.

- Michael MelenPARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SmartSites' ( ) new ranking at No. 105 is an improvement from its 2022 ranking at No. 147. The advertising company's total global revenue for 2023 reached an impressive $28.72 million.It marks a 35% increase over its 2022 revenue of $21.31 million. This notable growth showcases the effectiveness of SmartSites' business model and its commitment to providing award-winning digital marketing solutions to clients."Our team has been working relentlessly to ensure that we provide exceptional results for our valued clients. This new ranking reinforces the hard work and dedication of our staff," said Michael Melen, Co-CEO and COO of SmartSites. "As we continue to scale, we remain committed to delivering innovative marketing solutions that drive real business outcomes for companies of all sizes."SmartSites has built a reputation for helping businesses of all types – from small businesses and startups to large corporations – improve their online presence. The online marketing agency's suite of services includes website design, search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, and more.In addition to its spot on the NJBIZ Top 250 list, SmartSites has been recognized for other achievements over the years. The agency has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for multiple consecutive years.SmartSites continues to serve a diverse range of industries, including:.Small Businesses.Home Services.Medical and Healthcare.Legal Services.Automotive.Business-to-Business (B2B).Retail.Industrial And Commercial.Hospitality.NonprofitsAs SmartSites looks ahead, it plans to continue its trajectory of growth by expanding its service offerings and entering new markets. The company's focus on delivering tailored marketing strategies that drive results will remain at the core of its mission.About NJBIZNJBIZ is the leading business journal that provides 24/7 business news coverage. It produces weekly digital editions and weekly print editions with a circulation of more than 19,000 copies. All content can be viewed through NJBIZ and multiple daily e-newsletters. Headquartered in the Somerset section of Franklin Township, NJBIZ has built a reputation for honoring New Jersey's top business professionals since 1987.Owned by BridgeTower Media, NJBIZ provides business leaders and executives with the news and information that matters most. It connects and informs businesses through targeted networking, lead-generation opportunities, recognition events, thought-leadership panel discussions, and more.About SmartSitesFounded by Michael Melen and Alex Melen, SmartSites is a full-service online advertising agency that offers website design and development, SEO, and PPC marketing services. They have a diverse team of designers, developers, and strategists that span across the globe. Michael Melen currently serves as the Co-CEO and COO and is deeply involved in Search Engine Optimization and Online Marketing. He is also the founder of Backlink Build. Alex Melen is an Award-Winning Entrepreneur & Keynote Speaker, and founder of web hosting company T35 Hosting (founded 1997). Today, SmartSites manages over $100MM/year in advertising spend and has been now featured in the Inc. 5000 for seven consecutive years as one of the fastest growing digital agencies.Website: Phone: 201-870-6000 | Email: ... | Address: 45 Eisenhower Drive, Suite 520, Paramus, New Jersey 07652

