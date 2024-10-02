Hamas Claims Responsibility For Recent Missile Attack In Israel
Date
10/2/2024 7:09:29 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The military wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement "The
Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades " has taken responsibility for the
recent shooting attacks in the south of Tel Aviv,
Azernews reports, citing AlArabia.
Hamas says that there will be new attacks in the next few days.
Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli Police said seven people had been
killed in the Jaffa attack, with one of the victims succumbing to
his wounds overnight.
Israel and Hamas have been at war in Gaza since October 7 when
the Palestinian militant group carried out its attack on Israel
that resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people, most of them
civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli
figures.
Further to the report, Israel's retaliatory military campaign
has killed at least 41,689 people in Gaza, the majority of them
civilians, according to the territory's health ministry. The United
Nations has said the figures are reliable.
MENAFN02102024000195011045ID1108741265
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.