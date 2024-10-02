Hamas Claims Responsibility For Recent Missile Attack In Israel

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The military wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement "The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades " has taken responsibility for the recent shooting in the south of Tel Aviv, Azernews reports, citing AlArabia.

Hamas says that there will be new attacks in the next few days. Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli said seven people had been killed in the Jaffa attack, with one of the succumbing to his wounds overnight.

Israel and Hamas have been at war in Gaza since October 7 when the Palestinian group carried out its attack on Israel that resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Further to the report, Israel's retaliatory military campaign has killed at least 41,689 people in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, according to the territory's health ministry. The United Nations has said the figures are reliable.