Recruiting For Good Launch Andsons Chocolate And Shopping Reward To Fund Causes

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl cause, meaningful parties, and sweet nonprofits.In an effort to make a greater difference in LA by helping fund nonprofits; Recruiting for Good is making fundraising fun by rewarding referrals with donations, and The Sweetest Beverly Hills Treat (fine chocolate and luxury shopping).How to Earn The Sweetest Rewards and Support Favorite Nonprofit1. Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes ; by introducing an HR Executive, CEO, or CFO.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. Person who makes introduction chooses which nonprofit earns a donation; and also earns a Sweet Beverly Hills Treat($1000 Luxury Gift Card to Shop on Rodeo Drive and 12 Months of andSons Chocolates ).According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to Party for Good? Join the Club! Help us, make a positive impact; and enjoy the sweetest rewards. We love to Mix & Match Beauty, Fine Dining, and Luxury Shopping!"AboutandSons is a 2nd-generation Beverly Hills chocolatier. Reimagining the experience of fine chocolate, andSons blends their European heritage with a modern, California approach. Their handcrafted confections are made by Chef Sandy Tran (former chef at The French Laundry) using ethically sourced cacao, local dairy & Santa Monica Farmers Market produce.Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, and Nonprofits! To learn more visit: Good for You + Community Too!Recruiting for Good makes fundraising fun and rewarding; participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn donations for favorite nonprofit, and The Sweetest Rewards. We mix and match what you love most; Beauty Services, Beverly Hills Chocolate, Fine Dining, Luxury Shopping, and VIP Tix Good for You + Community Too!Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design TomorrowTM in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. To learn more visit Passion + Purpose + Play!

