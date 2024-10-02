UST Acquires ISG Automation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Strategic move strengthens UST's presence in the dynamic intelligent while laying the foundation for further growth amidst new demand

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UST , a leading digital transformation solutions company, has acquired the automation unit of Information Services Group (ISG) , strengthening its position in the intelligent automation space and positioning the company for future growth in a dynamic market. The acquired unit is a leading provider of intelligent automation solutions, utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), and automation technologies to help clients across a range of industries optimize their business processes, enhance the customer experience, and reduce operational costs.

Information Services Group (ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said it has sold its automation unit to UST for $27 million in an all-cash transaction. Initially founded in 2017, the unit offers RPA software implementation, support, and licensing services. The unit has over 120 senior automation consultants and technologists across US, UK, India, Canada, and Germany. As a long-standing leader in the market, the acquired unit boasts strong partnerships with leading automation vendors such as Automation Anywhere, UiPath, and Blue Prism, and offers end-to-end services ranging from strategy and design to implementation and support. Furthermore, the acquisition will strengthen UST's partner ecosystem in the intelligent automation space and allow the company to deliver a broader set of services to its clients.

This significant investment strengthening UST's position in a critical sector that has the potential to transform industries, enhance productivity, improve customer experiences, and further build on diverse revenue streams. The move comes at a time when enterprises are seeking to scale and optimize automation across the enterprise and leverage these benefits for broader business transformation.

As the role of generative AI in enterprise automation expands, the acquisition will allow UST to continue meeting client needs while driving innovation and cost optimization. As part of the agreement, UST will onboard highly experienced intelligent automation consultants globally.

"Building on the success of the UST SmartOps platform as well as our current services and partnerships, this strategic acquisition represents a significant step forward for the UST Automation team, enabling greater intelligent automation consulting capabilities and allowing us to broaden our partner ecosystem. The move strengthens our ability to deliver a larger set of services to our clients, including business transformation, automation-powered BPaaS and cost take out capabilities.

As the intelligent automation space continues to grow, UST is committed to expanding its portfolio of automation platforms, accelerators and AI-based solutions to meet the constantly evolving needs of clients and partners," said Sajesh Gopinath, General Manager, UST Automation .

"Our former automation unit will benefit from being part of a larger technology services organization, UST, a company that we have known and respected for years – and one that has the resources and scale to compete in the intelligent process automation space," said Michael P. Connors, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ISG .

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III ) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit .

