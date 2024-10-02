ABK Beer Scoops 3 More Gold Medals At The World Beer Awards And The International Beer Challenge 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Part of ROKiT Drinks, the historic 700 year old ABK Brewery in Kaufbeuren, Bavaria, has won 3 new medals for ABK Spezialbier, ABK Kellerbier and ABK Hell

- Jonathan KendrickKINGSWOOD BUSINESS PARK, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The World Beer Awards (WBA) spotlight the very best internationally recognised beer styles such as IPA, stout, sour, and low alcohol with awards in 10 taste categories and 12 in the design category, while The International Beer Challenge (IBC) recognises, rewards and promotes the finest beers from around the globe across 80 different categories with entrants this year from 40 countries.Both of these highly prestigious award competitions are judged by established and recognised beer experts, sommeliers, retail buyers and beer writers and are seen as the benchmark of excellence in the industry.Chairman of ROKiT , Jonathan Kendrick, said "Once again, our ABK brewery has scooped the most highly prized awards in the beer industry with ABK Spezialbier Edel winning the World's Best Seasonal Beer and ABK Kellerbier winning gold at the World Beer Awards, while ABK Hell was awarded gold at the International Beer Challenge 2024, as well a hatful of silver and bronze medals across our range of world-class beers produced at our wonderful brewery in Bavaria. Congratulations must go to all the dedicated staff in Kaufbeuren and particularly to our Master Brewer Bernd Trick. Now we have to buy an even bigger trophy cabinet!"ABK Beer is the Official Beer of England Rugby LeagueMore information can be found at and and World Beer Awards 2024 - Winners and International Beer Challenge 2024 - Medals - Taste 2024

