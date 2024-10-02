Social Media Spat Continues Between Assam CM & K’Taka Minister Over Semiconductor Manufacturing Unit

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Oct 2 (IANS) The social spat between Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge continued as the two politicians clashed on microblogging X on Wednesday over the unit.

Hitting out a post of Kharge, Chief Minister Sarma wrote on X,“When a minister from Karnataka speaks about Assam and its semiconductor project, I can only sincerely thank God that in just 3 1/2 years, Assam has been elevated to a position where even Karnataka, one of the most advanced states in our country, recognises our achievements.”

He added that Assam Congress leaders must understand that Assam is now in a position to negotiate with major companies and compel them to invest here.

“Once known for militancy, Assam is now on the verge of becoming a hub for the semiconductor revolution,” he added.

Priyank Kharge, who caught himself in a controversy after questioning Assam for getting a semiconductor manufacturing unit earlier questioned Assam Chief Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his post.

“CM @himantabiswa ji, PM @narendramodi and you protecting your respective State's interests are considered“masterstrokes” and if I protect Karnataka's interests, it is considered being anti-Assam,” Kharge wrote on X.

He also tagged BJP state president of Karnataka Vijayendra Yediyurappa in his post,“Jokers of @BJP4Karnataka, do you agree on this? Hoping Sri. @BYVijayendra will share his invaluable insights on this.”

Moreover, the Karnataka Minister asked further why the Prime Minister did not give two semiconductor manufacturing units to Assam and Karnataka and one to Gujarat.

“CM Sarma saab, why don't you ask your PM to be benevolent enough to give Assam 2, Karnataka 2 and Gujarat 1 semiconductor projects instead of arm-twisting companies,” Kharge wrote on X.

Priyank Kharge also posed a series of questions to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his X post.

He wrote,“By the way CM saab, instead of propagating false narratives about the Congress Party and me, I think the people of Assam need answers for: - Why Nagaon Cooperative Sugar Mill has been closed? - Why, Assam Tea Corporation Limited (ATCL), a state-owned entity managing several tea gardens, has leased out 12 of its 15 gardens to private parties? - Why Paper mills in Nagaon and Cachar have shut down? - Why 56 tea estates have either been restructured, had their shareholding shifted or closed? - Why Pride East Entertainment Private Limited got state government subsidy?”

“I hope you will answer all these questions before the SemiCon industry starts their operations there,” he added.

Kharge also wrote,“Lastly, CM saab, there is a lot we can learn from each other's ecosystems. Stop pleasing your political masters and start skilling the State and get investments based on your strengths so that more people are employed. Also, Let me know if you need any help with how the Government of Karnataka can help you be the“Silicon Valley of the North East”, I will be happy to assist. My best wishes to you, Bhaisaab.”