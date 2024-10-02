JASON DUNN, FORMER HAWK NELSON FRONTMAN, ANNOUNCES LETTERS TO THE PRESIDENT 20TH ANNIVERSARY LIVE CONCERT ON VIMEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jason Dunn Starting Over

Special Acoustic Performance to Feature New Song“Starting Over”

PETERBOROUGH, ON, CANADA, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jason Dunn, the charismatic former frontman of the iconic pop-punk Hawk Nelson, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band's breakthrough album Letters to the President with a special live acoustic performance. This exclusive concert, featuring songs that defined a generation of fans, will premiere on Vimeo on Friday, November 1st.In addition to performing beloved tracks from Letters to the President, Dunn is debuting a brand new song,“Starting Over,” written specifically for this special event. This new track offers a poignant reflection on growth, redemption, and new beginnings.“Starting Over” will be available on all streaming services on Friday November 1st."I've always been deeply connected to these songs, and revisiting them 20 years later in an acoustic format has been an emotional and rewarding journey," says Dunn.“I'm thrilled to share this special experience with the fans who've supported me from the very beginning and to introduce these songs to a new generation.”The concert captures Dunn's raw vocal talent and heartfelt delivery, stripping the songs down to their core and showcasing the enduring power of the music. Fans can expect intimate performances of favorites like“California,”“Every Little Thing,” and the title track“Letters to the President,” all delivered with the sincerity and passion that has defined Dunn's career.Fall Tour: Bringing the Acoustic Experience to a City Near YouFollowing the release of the concert on Vimeo, Jason Dunn is hitting the road this fall for a series of live shows across North America. During this tour, Jason will be performing Letters to the President in its entirety, in addition to“Starting Over” and some other surprises.This tour promises to be a must-see event for both long-time fans of Hawk Nelson and new listeners alike. It's a rare opportunity to experience the songs that started it all reimagined in an intimate, acoustic setting.Tour Dates and TicketsTour dates and ticket information will be available soon on Jason Dunn's social media channels. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for announcements and grab their tickets early, as these shows are expected to sell out quickly.About Jason DunnJason Dunn rose to fame as the lead vocalist and primary songwriter for Hawk Nelson, a band that became synonymous with the pop-punk movement of the early 2000s. Since departing the band, Dunn has pursued a solo career, exploring new musical avenues while remaining true to his roots. With this 20th anniversary celebration, Dunn continues to solidify his legacy as a versatile and enduring artist.Booking & Press Inquiries:Rebel12 AgencyJeff McCann...206-739-8341For more information on the 20th anniversary live concert and upcoming tour, follow Jason Dunn on instagram at href="" rel="external nofollow" dun

Jason Dunn - Letters To The President 20th Anniversary Live Acoustic Concert Trailer

