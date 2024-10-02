Pharmacorp Completes Acquisition Of A Pharmacy In Atlantic Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHARMACORP RX (“ PharmaCorp ” or the“ Corporation ”) (TSXV: PCRX) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 25, 2024, it has completed the of a 100% interest in a pharmacy business including land and buildings (the“ Acquired Pharmacy ”) located in Atlantic Canada (the“ Acquisition ”). The aggregate purchase price for the Acquired Pharmacy was $15,377,013, of which $15,177,013 was paid using cash on hand and $200,000 was paid by issuing common shares of PharmaCorp (“ Common Shares ”). The deemed price for the Common Shares was $0.6616 pursuant to the price adjustment mechanism included in the applicable share purchase agreement.

The Acquired Pharmacy represents PharmaCorp's third acquisition including the successful completion of its June 6, 2024 Qualifying Transaction which included the PharmaChoice Canada Inc. (“ PharmaChoice Canada ”) strategic alliance and the acquisition of a 75% interest in a pharmacy in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

“We are appreciative of the efforts of everyone involved and glad to have successfully completed this Acquisition as planned,” stated Al Simpson, Executive Chairperson, PharmaCorp.

About PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

As a Capital Pool Company, PharmaCorp completed its qualifying transaction as defined in Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange on June 6, 2024. The qualifying transaction consisted of its strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada and the acquisition of 75% of the outstanding shares of a pharmacy in Saskatoon, SK. PharmaCorp operates three pharmacies, including the Acquired Pharmacy. PharmaCorp will continue to acquire independently owned and branded PharmaChoice Canada pharmacies as they come to market in the normal ‎course of business, as well as other independently owned non-PharmaChoice Canada branded pharmacies in Canada, and thereafter, continue to operate such acquired pharmacies under a ‎PharmaChoice Canada banner. PharmaCorp trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: PCRX.

For further information, contact:

Mr. Alan Simpson

Suite #203, 303 Wellman Lane, Saskatoon, SK S7T 0J1 ‎

Tel: (306) 536-3771

