Women Of Faith In Broadcasting Share Hope With WMAL's The All-American Book Club

WMAL's All-American Book Club features conversations with influential women of faith and broadcast journalists.

- Eden Gordon HillWASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WMAL's All-American Book Club features conversations with influential women of faith and broadcast journalists. The lineup includes best-selling author Miranda Devine, who will kick off the show on Saturday, October 5. Other featured guests include Shannon Bream in November 2024, Sharyl Attkisson, Wendy Griffith, Kathie Lee Gifford, and Cheryl Chumley."These powerful women, who have excelled in journalism, have devoted themselves to God, Family, and Country. Their impactful voices advocate for family values in the public square. Their brilliant journalistic talent garners an influential audience every Saturday morning at WMAL," said Eden Gordon Hill, host of The All-American Book Club .Join us for The All-American Book Club on WMAL 105.9FM, download the weekly podcast, and follow us on the new YouTube Channel."THE BIG GUY" by Miranda Devine:From New York Post columnist, Fox News contributor, and national bestselling author of Laptop from Hell, Miranda Devine returns with the explosive, definitive account of the Biden family scandals in THE BIG GUY: How a President and His Son Sold Out America.It's rare that a campaign season has anything like an IRS whistleblower and a California US attorney saying they wereblocked from pursuing charges, foreign wire transfers of millions of dollars going to several members of politician's family,suspicious slap-on-the-wrist plea deals, mounds of incrimination texts, a previously unacknowledged child with a stripper, and multiple congressional investigations. It's unprecedented to have them all tied to one politician like Joe Biden.Miranda Devine goes deep into the dark underbelly of American politics, where it's okay to break the law as long as you follow the rest of the elite's rules. With a surgeon's precision she dissects the shady dealings of the Biden family in China and Eastern Europe, exposing the cover-up within the government and media.“Follow The Science" by Sharyl AttkissonFrom Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist and New York Times bestselling author Sharyl Attkisson, comes a stunning exposé of the corruption that has ruled the pharmaceutical industry and news media for decades in "FOLLOW THE SCIENCE: How Big Pharma Misleads, Obscures, and Prevails.""FOLLOW THE SCIENCE" recounts, in exacting detail, how far the pharmaceutical industry and its supporters in medicine, media, and government will go to protect their profits. Attkisson provides shocking examples that reveal the disturbing callousness our government, public health officials, and top researchers are capable of when it comes to the most vulnerable among us. And she explains, in a graphic sense, how some of the most trusted within our society are willing to commit life-threatening ethics violations. When caught, they circle the wagons and marshal forces to defend their bad acts, and take steps to cruelly silence the injured and smear those who would expose them."Chloe" by Cheryl Chumley: Cheryl Chumley's first novel depicts the broken childhood of young Chloe Richards and the effects of her early life on her future decisions. Topics of shame, bitterness, faith, and redemption are central to Chloe's story and her eventual turn to Christ. The young woman faces challenging odds and stigmatisms that are common for women who share in similar circumstances.Cheryl Chumley, online opinion editor and commentary writer and the host of the twice weekly "Bold and Blunt" podcast at The Washington Times, is an author of numerous bestselling political titles and is a new novelist. In her 25-plus years in journalism, she has contributed to dozens of media outlets, from The Blaze and the Heritage Foundation to The Heartland Institute and the Washington Examiner. Chumley is also an in-demand public speaker and media guest and has been featured on hundreds of national television and radio shows, including those on Fox News, Newsmax, CBN, and C-SPAN. Prior to her work in journalism and her career in writing, she served in the United States Army and then the Air Guard. Most importantly, she is the mother of four children and is family-centered and driven. Her personal journey and experiences have deeply influenced her writing, making her a relatable figure for many."Herod and Mary: The True Story of the Tyrant King and the Mother of the Risen Savior" by Kathie Lee Gifford: "I have been completely fascinated by the historical figure of Herod the Great-known mostly to the world for the few references to him in the biblical narrative of Jesus' birth-since I went on my first rabbinical-guided trip to the Holy Land in 2012,” writes Gifford.“Herod's life was marked by triumph, tragedy, murder, debauchery, and political intrigue. For me, the story of Herod the Great is the 'greatest story never told,' while Jesus' is the greatest story ever told."Kathie Lee Gifford's four-time Emmy Award-winning career has spanned television, film, recordings, Broadway, cabaret, and commercials. She has authored numerous books, including five New York Times bestselling books. Gifford's new book,“Herod and Mary,” uncovers their fears, hopes, and the impact both biblical figures had on the world. Authors Gifford and Dr. Bryan Litfin deftly reveal deep insight to how Herod came to power, how corruption and an ancient evil threatened the stability of a nation."You Didn't Miss It! God's Best Is Worth the Wait!" by Wendy Griffith:She also co-anchors Christian World News, CBN, a weekly show that focuses on the triumphs and challenges of the global church. Wendy Griffith is a seasoned television news anchor, international reporter, best-selling author, and speaker with over three decades of experience in broadcast journalism, primarily at the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN / 700 Club), based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Wendy was co-host with the late CBN Founder and Chairman, Dr. Pat Robertson, for over a decade and is a Senior Reporter for CBN News.Her latest book, a top seller, You Didn't Miss It! God's Best Is Worth the Wait! is a sequel that takes readers on her personal journey of longing for love, learning to see singleness as a great adventure, and ultimately finding fulfillment in God's perfect timing.

