Vance claims free speech limits threaten U.S democracy during debate

(MENAFN) Limits on free speech pose the greatest threat to U.S. democracy, vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance asserted during a televised debate on Tuesday.



Facing off against his opponent, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, on CBS News, Vance stated that instead of engaging in debate, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris seeks to censor individuals she deems as spreading misinformation.



“Harris is engaged in censorship on an industrial scale,” Vance said. “That’s a bigger threat to democracy than what Donald said regarding peaceful protests on January 6.”



He referenced the January 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters after his election loss. Trump, accused of inciting the riots, faces four federal felony charges for allegedly attempting to overturn the election results.



The former president has consistently denied any wrongdoing, labeling the case as an effort to hinder his return to the White House. In a series of August posts on his Truth Social platform, he described the situation as “a direct assault on democracy” and a “resurrection of a dead witch hunt.”



MENAFN02102024000045016755ID1108739150