PM Modi Wishes For Peace And Hope In Jewish New Year Greetings To 'Friend' Netanyahu

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Wednesday sent his greetings to Israeli PM and people of Israel on the occasion of the Jewish New Year of Rosh Hashanah.

"Best wishes on Rosh Hashanah to my friend PM Netanyahu, the people of Israel and the Jewish community across the world. May the new year bring peace, hope and good in everyone's life. Shana Tova!" PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi's wish for peace and hope came less than 18 hours after Iran fired a barrage of nearly 200 missiles at Israel on Tuesday night.

Both leaders had spoken over phone on Monday on the recent developments in West Asia.

"Spoke to Prime Minister Netanyahu about recent developments in West Asia. Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages. India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability," said PM Modi after his phone call with Netanyahu on September 30.

Deeply worried at the escalating situation across the region, India on Wednesday called for "restraint by all concerned".

"We are deeply concerned at the escalation of security situation in West Asia and reiterate our call for restraint by all concerned and protection of civilians," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday, following Iran's attack on Israel.

The statement, however, did not mention name of any country but expressed concern at the escalating situation across the Middle East.

"It is important that the conflict doesn't take a wider regional dimension and we urge that all issues be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy," it added.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a travel advisory for Indian citizens, advising them to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran due to the current crisis.

"We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in the security situation in the region," the MEA travel advisory said adding that "Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran".

The MEA also urged Indians currently residing in Iran to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker also sent Rosh Hashanah greetings to Israeli Parliament Speaker Amir Ohana, on Wednesday.

"On the auspicious occasion of Rosh Hashanah, my heartiest greetings to Speaker Amir Ohana, the people of Israel, and the Jewish people from around the world. May the New Year bring hope and peace to all. Shana Tova!" Birla posted on X.

Responding immediately to his greetings, the Knesset Speaker hailed the time-tested partnership between India and Israel.

"Thank you, my dear friend, Om Birla, Speaker, Lok Sabha, Indian Parliament, for your New Year wishes. India is one of our closest friends, and in the new year we will continue to enhance the ties between our countries, peoples and parliaments," said Ohana.