Turkey announces preparations are being made for evacuation of its citizens

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Turkey announced that preparations are being made for the evacuation of its citizens and those from around 20 other countries amid rising tensions in Lebanon, exacerbated by Israel's ongoing military operations. The Turkish Foreign stated that fundamental arrangements for these evacuations have been established and that necessary preparations are currently underway.



The ministry warned that the situation in Lebanon could deteriorate further due to Israel’s recent ground operations. Plans have been devised to safely evacuate Turkish citizens, with coordination among relevant institutions to ensure effective implementation. The options for evacuation include both sea and air routes, tailored to respond to the evolving circumstances on the ground.



Since September 23, Israel has been conducting extensive airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions across Lebanon, resulting in significant casualties. Reports indicate that over 1,057 people have lost their lives, with more than 2,950 others injured, as per the Lebanese Health Ministry. The military actions have notably led to the deaths of several key Hezbollah figures, including its leader, Hassan Nasrallah.



This escalation follows a broader conflict that has intensified since the start of Israel's war on Gaza, which has claimed nearly 41,600 lives, predominantly among women and children, after Hamas launched a cross-border attack last October. The international community has expressed concerns that the ongoing Israeli attacks in Lebanon could potentially widen the conflict, drawing in more regional actors and escalating tensions across the Middle East.



In this volatile context, Turkey`s proactive stance in coordinating evacuations underscores its commitment to protecting its citizens while navigating the complex geopolitical landscape marked by violence and instability. The situation remains fluid, and the Turkish government is closely monitoring developments as it prepares for a possible surge in demand for evacuations from Lebanon.

