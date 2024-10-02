Netflix faces subscription cancellations after chairman support for Harris

(MENAFN) Netflix has experienced a significant wave of subscription cancellations in the U.S. following the endorsement of Kamala Harris for president by the streaming platform’s chairman, Reed Hastings, and his donation of millions to her campaign, Bloomberg reported, citing research from Antenna.



Hastings made the announcement in July, shortly after U.S. President Joe Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed Vice President Harris. On July 22, he posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Congrats to Kamala Harris – now it is time to win.”



The following day, he revealed in an interview that he had donated USD7 million to a political action committee supporting Harris.



In response, supporters of former President Donald Trump began advocating for a Netflix boycott. According to Bloomberg, the cancellation rate nearly tripled in the U.S., with July 26 marked as the peak day for subscription cancellations this year.



Harris was officially nominated as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate on August 5.



