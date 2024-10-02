Erdogan strongly condemns Israel's current military actions in Lebanon

(MENAFN) In a strong condemnation of Israel's current military actions in Lebanon, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cautioned that the ramifications of this ground operation would differ markedly from similar military endeavors in the past. Speaking during the reopening of Türkiye's parliament after its summer recess, Erdogan expressed his concerns just hours after Israeli forces commenced their incursion into Lebanon.



Erdogan criticized Israel's aggressive actions in the region, highlighting what he described as a year-long "genocide" in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of over 41,600 individuals and injured more than 96,000. He pointed to the recent violence in Lebanon that has led to the loss of thousands of lives and displaced hundreds of thousands, asserting that Israel's government is deliberately provoking conflict with neighboring countries.



He lamented that the international community has not provided the necessary response to Israel's actions, suggesting a failure to hold the Israeli government accountable for what he characterized as crimes against humanity. Drawing a parallel to historical atrocities, he controversially likened Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler, emphasizing the severity of the situation under Netanyahu's leadership.



Erdogan warned that regardless of Israel's current military strategies, there would come a time when its actions would be curtailed. He expressed concern that the Israeli government, motivated by a misguided belief in a "promised land," may target not only Palestine and Lebanon but potentially extend its ambitions toward Türkiye itself. He further claimed that Israel is using separatist groups as proxies to destabilize the region, specifically naming Syria as another potential target.



Erdogan's remarks underscore Türkiye's commitment to defending regional sovereignty and its stance against what it perceives as Israeli aggression. His call for a more robust international response highlights the urgency with which he views the current geopolitical landscape, as tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East. As the situation develops, the implications of Israel's military operations and the response from regional and global powers remain to be seen.

