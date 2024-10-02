Turkish Parliament Speaker emphasizes need for international community to intensify efforts aimed at achieving peace in conflict-stricken regions

(MENAFN) Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus emphasized the urgent need for the international community to intensify efforts aimed at achieving peace in conflict-stricken regions. During a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Ankara on Tuesday, Kurtulmus cautioned that inaction could lead to decades of global turmoil.



"We must adopt a more active and courageous approach than those who thrive on war to attain peace," he stated, expressing his concern that the world could soon be engulfed in significant unrest if proactive measures are not taken. He asserted that the international community must confront aggressors with force, highlighting the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict as a particular concern. Kurtulmus noted that the war's potential to escalate could threaten regional stability, particularly in Europe, and called for the immediate reestablishment of a "table for peace." He maintained that any negotiations lacking Russian involvement would likely be ineffective, reinforcing Turkey’s commitment to advocating for peace in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.



In addition to addressing the situation in Ukraine, Kurtulmus condemned Israel's recent actions in the region, labeling them "unacceptable." He criticized Israel for its aggressive stance not only against Palestinian territories but also against neighboring countries, including Iran, Lebanon, and Syria. Kurtulmus pointed out that Israel's disregard for the sovereignty of these nations—including acts of assassination and cyberattacks—poses a grave threat to regional stability. He specifically cited an Israeli attack on Damascus, asserting that such actions could further exacerbate the ongoing conflict.



Kurtulmus's remarks underline Turkey`s commitment to promoting diplomatic solutions and stability in a time of escalating violence and tension in the Middle East and beyond. His call for global action and renewed peace negotiations reflects a broader desire to avert a future characterized by prolonged conflict and instability. As the international community grapples with these complex issues, Turkey positions itself as a proponent of dialogue and peaceful resolutions.

