Chris Brown's Abuse Allegations And Legal Battles To Feature In Upcoming Documentary. Know When, Where To Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A new documentary titled Chris Brown: A History of Violence is set to debut on Investigation Discovery (ID) which will delve into the singer's long history of alleged abuse and various battles.

| Sean 'Diddy' Combs' troubles mount with sex assault lawsuits - What we know

Givings insights on the documentary , ID states,“CHRIS BROWN: A HISTORY OF VIOLENCE charts Chris Brown's past all the way back to his troubled childhood, explores the lasting impact of the cycle of abuse, and poses the question: how does a man with such a violent public record maintain his superstar status? With expert and cultural commentary layered throughout, the documentary provides thoughtful reflections into each survivor's experience and the psychological destruction in the aftermath of their abuse.”

The documentary will premier on Sunday, October 27 at 9 pm ET/PT on ID.

Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting singer Rihanna when the pair were dating in 2009, an incident that made headlines around the world after a photo of her bruised face was released.





| Drake and Rihanna Will Return to TikTok After Universal Feud Ends

Later in 2023, an unnamed woma had filed a lawsuit and Brown of drugging and raping her on a Florida yacht in December 2020 and sought $20 million in damages from the Grammy-winning singer. The woman had said that Brown had called her the day after the incident and told her to take an emergency contraceptive pill to prevent any pregnancy, as per Reuters report. In response to the claims, Brown had that time put up a post on Instagram, stating“Whenever I'm releasing music or projects, 'THEY' try to pull some real bulls–t.”

In another incident, another woman had accused Brown of raping her in a Paris hotel room in 2019. The singer had denied the allegation and filed a defamation complaint against the accuser.





| Epstein accuser says she knew about Sean Diddy Combs' abuse

As per Varierty report, Brown had pleaded guilty to a different assault case and also faced a lawsuit from a woman claiming sexual assault, which was settled out of court. In addition to this, the report added that the singer has also been involved in various other legal matters.

(With inputs from Reuters)