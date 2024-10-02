Media reports half dozen murdered in mass shooting in Tel Aviv

(MENAFN) A tragic mass shooting in Tel Aviv, Israel, late Tuesday night has resulted in the deaths of at least six individuals, with several others injured, including at least three in critical condition. According to local reports, the shooting occurred in the Jaffa area of the city, prompting an immediate response from and emergency services.



Israeli authorities are treating the incident as a suspected attack. Eyewitness accounts and unverified footage indicate that at least two assailants carried out the shooting after arriving at the scene via tram, opening fire on unsuspecting commuters. Reports suggest that one of the attackers was armed with an M4-patterned assault rifle.



Both assailants were reportedly killed in a gunfight with responding law enforcement, according to local media sources, and this information has been backed by graphic footage circulating on social media.



The shooting took place just before a significant escalation of hostilities, as Iran launched a series of ballistic missiles targeting Tel Aviv and other areas in Israel. Initial reports indicate that many of the projectiles managed to breach the country's air defense systems, underscoring the seriousness of the situation. The confluence of these violent events highlights the tense security environment in the region, raising concerns about the implications for ongoing conflicts.

